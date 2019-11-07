Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UK Consultant hired to help Guyana select best crude marketing agent

Nov 07, 2019 News 0

The Department of Energy recently inked an agreement with an industry expert from a United Kingdom Consultancy firm to help Guyana in the process of selecting the best agent to sell its share of the Stabroek Block oil.

Juan Lopez-Raggi of RPS Group

Virginia Markouizou of RPS Group

According to Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, a contract was signed with Crude Marketing Specialist, Ms. Virginia Markouizou of RPS Group. He further noted that a Commercial Specialist, Mr. Juan Lopez-Raggi of RPS Group was also hired to assist the Department’s preparation for First Oil.

This newspaper understands that RPS Group is a global professional services firm of consultants and service providers, headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Dr. Bynoe said that Guyana’s crude is expected to be sold FOB (Free on Board) – this means that the crude is sold to the buyer at the exit point of the oil storage vessel, with the buyer being responsible for shipping the crude, handling its insurance, etc. Government, through a marketing agent, is projected to sell its share of exported crude (liftings) on a fee per barrel basis.
Dr. Bynoe said that the tender for this agent will be issued during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Furthermore, the Energy Department Head said that his team is working to conclude a contract with a Petroleum Accounting Specialist and a Contract Administration Specialist shortly.

More in this category

Sports

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

Nov 07, 2019

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Read More
No turf session before today’s is a disappoint We have work on our batting a bit more says Coach Crandon

No turf session before today’s is a disappoint...

Nov 07, 2019

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Nov 07, 2019

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register wins

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register...

Nov 07, 2019

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints & GCC off to winning starts

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints &...

Nov 07, 2019

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off Sunday at Uitvlugt Ground

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off...

Nov 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019