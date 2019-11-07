Timehri miner crushed to death by tree

Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Thirty-five-year-old Shamlall Maralis of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara died Monday morning after a tree fell on him, crushing his skull.
Kaieteur News understands that Maralis was employed by dredge owner Andre McKenzie, who resides and has an operation at Isseneru village, Region Seven.
According to reports, around 11:15hrs on Monday, Maralis was working beneath an excavator that was transferring logs from one area to another, when a log slipped from the bucket of the excavator and landed on his head.
When contacted, relatives of the man were in an emotional state and were unable to divulge any information of the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord told this publication that he has received information on the matter and investigations are ongoing. He also said that the dead man’s remains were transported via air to the city.
Nov 07, 2019St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Extremely strange and unpredictable things happen in politics. No country is exempt. Don’t discount anything in politics.... more
It is amazing the levels of misunderstanding and ignorance which exist about the Constitution of Guyana. In recent days,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]