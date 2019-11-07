Timehri miner crushed to death by tree

Thirty-five-year-old Shamlall Maralis of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara died Monday morning after a tree fell on him, crushing his skull.

Kaieteur News understands that Maralis was employed by dredge owner Andre McKenzie, who resides and has an operation at Isseneru village, Region Seven.

According to reports, around 11:15hrs on Monday, Maralis was working beneath an excavator that was transferring logs from one area to another, when a log slipped from the bucket of the excavator and landed on his head.

When contacted, relatives of the man were in an emotional state and were unable to divulge any information of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord told this publication that he has received information on the matter and investigations are ongoing. He also said that the dead man’s remains were transported via air to the city.