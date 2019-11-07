Teen charged for resisting arrested, threatening police officer

Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 19-year-old janitorial worker was yesterday granted bail by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after he was made to answer to three charges.
Shamar Nelson, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charges were read to him, and he pleaded not guilty.
It is alleged that on November 1, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he used threatening language towards Edward Lowenfield, a police constable and the second charge stated that on the same date and location he behaved disorderly in public hearing.
The latter charge alleged that on November 1, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he resisted arrest by police constable Edward Lowenfield, a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties.
Nelson is being represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-fat, who told the court that the incident started with a traffic offence, when his client switched lanes and police constable Lowenfield approached him.
Fung-a-fat added that his client responded to police constable Lowenfield and received a slap from the officer. The court then heard that the defendant had a medical to show and the matter against the police constable is being investigated.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but told the court that the address he gave to the court differs from the one he told the police when he was arrested.
However, Nelson’s mother then entered the courtroom and explained that her son would usually be at 36 Durban Street, and sometimes at the other address.
Magistrate McGusty then granted bail to the tune of $20,000 and the matter was adjourned to November 13.
Nov 07, 2019St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Extremely strange and unpredictable things happen in politics. No country is exempt. Don’t discount anything in politics.... more
It is amazing the levels of misunderstanding and ignorance which exist about the Constitution of Guyana. In recent days,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]