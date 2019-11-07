St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in both the Georgetown and East Bank Districts at Thirst Park.

Tucville Primary took first strike and made 51 all out in 14 overs. Shasteeq Laundry made 22, while openers Trayon Davis and Joshua Augustine made 10 each. Azaria Wilson captured four wickets without conceding a run off one over. St. Pius responded with 53-3 in 5.3 overs. Donovan Welcome struck one four and two sixes in scoring 22 while Shaquan George made 13.

St. Mary’s batted first and scored 101-2 in 8.5 overs. Zack Persaud and Destani Peters put on 50 for the opening stand to give their team a solid start before Peters was dismissed for 25 with two fours and a similar number of sixes. Persaud stroked two fours and three sixes in a top score of 35, while Jordan Benjamin chipped in with 14.

Timehri Primary responded with 99-9 in 14 overs. Median Estaban struck 35 with two fours and three sixes, while Romario Persaud scored 19. Jayden Benjamin claimed 3-3.

St. Gabriel’s Primary took first knock and mustered 99-10. Shamar Apple scored 34 which included one four and four sixes while Antwan Rodrigues made 15. Rama Krishna responded with 101-2 in 7.3 overs win the East Georgetown zone. Dhanesh Persaud hammered 10 sixes in an attacking 66 to lead the chase.

According to the competition regulations, each team shall comprise of 14 players and each player shall bowl one over. If a team is bowled out within the 14 overs, they shall bat a second time until the overs are completed; however 10 runs shall be deducted from the total each time a team is bowled out. 10 runs shall be added to the batting side’s total if they bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out. (Zaheer Mohamed)