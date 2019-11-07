Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Prisoner found hanging in Whim Lock-ups died from asphyxiation.

Nov 07, 2019

The prisoner who was found hanging from his vest in the Whim Police Station lock-ups Saturday night died from a deprivation of oxygen

Hanged self: Courtney Persaud

(asphyxiation). This is according to a Post Mortem examination conducted at the Fort Wellington Mortuary by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh on Tuesday.
Courtney Persaud was found hanging from the roof of the lock-ups by three other prisoners who were in the same cell. They were reportedly asleep when he committed the act, they told police.
Persaud was arrested at Manchester Village, Corentyne, after fleeing from Diamond following allegations that he had raped a close relative and impregnated her.
The victim who reached out to social media activist Melly Mel via her NGO’s page YANA, detailed how her “close relative” abused her for years until one day he drugged her and raped her in 2018. The victim, who wrote CSEC this year, stated that after building the courage, she told her mom and teacher and subsequently a report was filed and the Ministry of Social Protection got involved.
After several tests were carried out on her, she discovered that she was pregnant with Persaud’s child. Shortly after he was arrested and held for 72 hours, then released on station bail. He subsequently fled to Berbice but it was the officer-in-charge of the No.2 sub-division that took the matter seriously.
He reportedly saved Persaud’s picture that was posted on the YANA page to alert his ranks and locate him. He was eventually arrested at a home he shared with another female in Manchester Village, Berbice, Saturday morning.
The victim is said to be receiving counselling.

 

