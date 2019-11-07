Pay yuh workers or Exxon gun pay

Oil coming in a couple weeks and Guyana scrambling to put things in place. Right now it looking fuh somebody to monitor how de oil gun flow. Oil is a thing that you got to check. Every time you tun you face you can get rob.

Now dem boys want tell Soulja Bai that whoever he hire he got to pay. He can’t skimp pun de money because Exxon gun pay dem. Exxon already pay nuff Guyanese and all of dem smiling when Soulja Bai call dem to do de wuk.

De reality is that Soulja Bai decide that he wouldn’t tolerate corruption. And that is how dem boys hear de story bout putting cat to watch milk.

Dem boys see anodda story. This got to do wid some of de excuse people does give when dem get ketch doing everything people does when dem get in trouble.

A man tell de court how somebody give him, a bag and he didn’t know what to do wid it. Who gun tek something and don’t know wha he tekking? Is when de police come in that de problem start because de police ketch de man wid a gun in he waist and he didn’t even have a licence.

De man tell de court how he only end up wid de gun in he waist because after he open de bag he didn’t know what to do wid it.

De oil company does try de same excuse. De whole thing start when Guyana hear bout deep water drilling. Since people hear bout deep water drilling dem start to think about expense. Dem don’t realize that deep water drilling is just like on shore drilling.

De oil company now asking Guyana to pay nuff money fuh all dem early work. Dem give Guyana a bill and dem boys seh Guyana got to pay. But everybody know that Guyana don’t like pay bills.

Right away dem boys see problems wid de oil company. But of course who got de biggest stick gun win.

Talk half and beware of Exxon. Money can buy anything.