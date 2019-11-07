No turf session before today’s is a disappoint We have work on our batting a bit more says Coach Crandon

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Guyana Jaguars Head Coach, Former First-Class pacer Esuan Crandon and his assistant Shiv Chanderpaul, the second leading run scorer in Test in the West Indies behind Brian Lara, both lamented the lack of turf practice here before their opening game today in the Regional Super50.

The team was forced to use the indoor nets on Tuesday and again yesterday as they turned up in high wind to meet a wet outfield and covers on the at the National Cricket Centre at Cova.

“Since we arrived here on Monday the adverse weather has prevented us for doing any turf sessions. We have also not been able to any fielding drills,” said Crandon.

Assistant Coach Chanderpaul also agreed that this was not the ideal situation going into their first game.

“It’s very different batting on the artificial pitch in the indoor nets and batting on the turf pitch. The ball bounces far less on the turf pitch and not to have any time on the ground is very disappointing for the guys,” informed Chanderpaul.

Both Coaches said they would not let their inability to get turf practice affect the team’s preparation too much since rain was an act of nature and there nothing they could do about it.

“We usually bank on our spinners in conditions like these… when so much rain results in the covers being on the pitch for extended periods causing it to be slow and assist the spinners,” Crandon added.

He said Guyana has also got some good young pacers so even in the absence of Kemo Paul and Romario Shepherd he felt the bowling was not a problem.

“We had a team meeting where we discussed the players in West Indies Emerging team and most of the Guys have played with or against them. We are not taking any team lightly since we want to start on a winning note which will give us momentum and confidence.

Crandon said the batsmen are an area that needs working on. “While I would not say it’s a concern, it (batting) needs to be looked and worked on,” Crandon disclosed.

Led by 4-65 from West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashamed Nedd, who will play for the opposition today, the Rest team beat the Guyana Jaguars by 98 runs in their second and final practice game at the Enmore despite 47 from the inform Chris Barnwell.

The Rest Team reached 288-9 when their 50 overs expired on before dismissing the Jaguars for 190 in 42.1 overs.

“When we looked at the Enmore game which was our last opportunity to bat on a turf pitch we are aware that some work is needed in that department and having no turf time here has been disappointing,” Crandon concluded. Guyana, who has lost 10 of their 13 semi-finals since winning their last Regional 50-overs title when they beat Barbados at Bourda in 2005, won their first 50 in 1980 when Roy Fredericks made a century in Antigua.

They have nine tittles and begin their 2019 Campaign today when the face the West Indies Emerging Players in game that could be affected by rain at the Brian Lara Academy.