Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Nov 07, 2019 Sports 0

Action in the NAMILCO U17 Football Tournament is set to continue on Sunday at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam.
The first, NA United FC will play Hopetown Rangers FC at 13:00hrs and Corriverton Links FC will face Monedderlust FC at 15:00hrs.
It is expected that the final and 3rd place matches will be played next weekend also as a double-header.

 

More in this category

Sports

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

Nov 07, 2019

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Read More
No turf session before today’s is a disappoint We have work on our batting a bit more says Coach Crandon

No turf session before today’s is a disappoint...

Nov 07, 2019

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Nov 07, 2019

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register wins

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register...

Nov 07, 2019

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints & GCC off to winning starts

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints &...

Nov 07, 2019

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off Sunday at Uitvlugt Ground

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off...

Nov 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019