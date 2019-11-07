NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Action in the NAMILCO U17 Football Tournament is set to continue on Sunday at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam.

The first, NA United FC will play Hopetown Rangers FC at 13:00hrs and Corriverton Links FC will face Monedderlust FC at 15:00hrs.

It is expected that the final and 3rd place matches will be played next weekend also as a double-header.