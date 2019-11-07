NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Action in the NAMILCO U17 Football Tournament is set to continue on Sunday at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam.
The first, NA United FC will play Hopetown Rangers FC at 13:00hrs and Corriverton Links FC will face Monedderlust FC at 15:00hrs.
It is expected that the final and 3rd place matches will be played next weekend also as a double-header.
Nov 07, 2019St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Nov 07, 2019
Extremely strange and unpredictable things happen in politics. No country is exempt. Don’t discount anything in politics.... more
It is amazing the levels of misunderstanding and ignorance which exist about the Constitution of Guyana. In recent days,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]