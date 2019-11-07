Murder suspect captured after six years

A cold case has been resurrected after a key suspect who was on the run for six years was finally caught on Tuesday in Mahdia, Region 8.

In 2013, the body of 19-year-old Gwenette Alexander was found by her neighbour who was working close to where the young woman’s shop was located.

Sharon Jones, the mother of the victim, was given a glimmer of hope last evening after receiving the news that her daughter’s ex-lover, a key suspect, had been caught.

She told reporters last night that since 2014 she had heard nothing more about her daughter’s case and had lost all hope that she would ever receive justice.

Jones recounted that while on her way to Matthews Ridge she received a telephone call from her daughter’s neighbour. The message she received was like a dagger piercing through her heart when she heard, “Miss Jones, your baby has died”.

The person then asked Jones to contact the Police. She immediately told the driver of the pickup in which she was travelling to return to the nearest police outpost. They arrived at the Arakaka Police outpost and she handed her cell phone to the officer on duty to speak with the man who called her.

Police then entered the Tinapu Backdam, North West District, while she waited at the six miles junction. Alexander’s body was found with the throat slashed and stab wounds to the abdomen on a bed in the shop she owned with her common law husband.

But her partner was nowhere to be found along with the couple’s two children.

Police began their investigations and learnt that the man had paid a 53-year-old farmer to take him and his children to Red Hill, Barima-Waini.

The man eluded police for six years – that is, until Tuesday.

According to information received, Police acted on intelligence-led information and the suspect was located and apprehended by ranks of the Mahdia outpost. He was transported to Georgetown where he is currently being held for questioning.

Alexander, the only daughter for Sharon Jones, was described as a young lady with a vision. She left high school and decided to start her own business in Tinapu. But her success was short lived.