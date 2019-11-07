Man smashes way into pump station, tells guard “I come for blood”

A security guard attached to the Anna Regina pump station had a dreadful experience during the wee hours yesterday, when he came under attack by a strange man.

The guard, 53-year-old Regan Resalli, said that the man charged into his hut, demanding not cash nor personal property, but blood. According to Resalli, sometime around 01:00 hr. yesterday, he heard a loud crash, as though someone had burst through the entrance of the pump station’s compound.

Upon investigating, the man said he saw a male smashing open the locks to the Sluice attendant’s hut, which is also located in the compound. He said that the man then approached his hut, smashed the louvre panes, and made his way into the hut. He said, “The man come in the hut and he seh that how he come for blood now, he gotta get blood.”

Resalli said that the man charged towards him, but he warded him off with a stick he usually keeps in his hut. The guard eventually managed to overpower and apprehend the suspect.

Resalli claims that he tried to gain assistance from security guards who were stationed at the adjacent State House, Anna Regina, and the Regional Engineering Compound, but no such assistance was granted to him in taking the attacker to the Anna Regina Police Station.

The suspect was later identified as a young man from Anna Regina. It is suspected that the attacker used a brick to smash open both the compound’s gate and the hut’s locks.

Resalli said that more needed to be done to ensure that the Anna Regina pump station’s environment is safer. The man explained that the area is secluded, and without proper security lighting

He went on to say, “some lights install like a month now, but by 10 o’clock the solar lights shut down. And now the rain falling lil it shutting down sooner.” Resalli added, “This matter needs to be addressed; the light here is not for security purpose, the light around the building is not bright… it got a contract going on to renovate the pump station, but for couple months now it hold up and the scaffolds still there and they still ain’t using it.

The scaffold around the building dangerous, because thief man can climb in the pump station because the windows not even secure.”

The man said that he is fortunate to be alive since the encounter could’ve been detrimental for him, especially if he was asleep at the time of the break-in. The attacker remains in custody.