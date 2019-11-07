Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Leonora man found dead at market

The body of 61-year-old Lakeram Doodnauth was found on Tuesday morning at the Leonora Market, West Coast Demerara (W.C.D.).

Dead: Lakeram Doodnauth

Kaieteur News understands that Doodnauth, of 36 Leonora Pasture, W.C.D., left home on Monday at around 5pm but never returned.
Reports are that Doodnauth was a known alcoholic. He would usually sleep at the market while on his drunken escapades, so relatives were not too concerned when he did not show up at home.
It was only until Tuesday morning that residents observed the man lying in the market, not breathing.
Police were alerted and Doodnauth’s body was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Simon McBean disclosed to Kaieteur News that no marks of violence were found on Doodnauth’s body.
Commander McBean said that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine whether foul play was involved in Doodnauth’s death.
Investigations are ongoing.

