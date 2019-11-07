Improvised weapons, marijuana seized in NA prison search

A search operation led by the officer-in-charge of the No.2 sub-division in Region Six, ASP Mahendra Singh, along with other ranks, was carried out at the New Amsterdam Prison yesterday morning around 5:30. The search unearthed several improvised weapons among other prohibited items.

Police found three improvised weapons, 65 packs of cigarettes, 19 razor blades, 10 grams of marijuana, six improvised chargers, 5 grams of fronto (a tobacco wrapper leaf), 20 metal spoons, five bottles and a bucket of locally made wine, Digicel SIM cards, one improvised smoking utensil and two cellphones.

The operation lasted for approximately two hours and thirty minutes, all items were seized.