Improvised weapons, marijuana seized in NA prison search

Nov 07, 2019

A search operation led by the officer-in-charge of the No.2 sub-division in Region Six, ASP Mahendra Singh, along with other ranks, was carried out at the New Amsterdam Prison yesterday morning around 5:30. The search unearthed several improvised weapons among other prohibited items.

The seized items

Police found three improvised weapons, 65 packs of cigarettes, 19 razor blades, 10 grams of marijuana, six improvised chargers, 5 grams of fronto (a tobacco wrapper leaf), 20 metal spoons, five bottles and a bucket of locally made wine, Digicel SIM cards, one improvised smoking utensil and two cellphones.
The operation lasted for approximately two hours and thirty minutes, all items were seized.

