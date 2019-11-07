Homeless man allegedly destroys woman flower plants, lashes her son

Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
A homeless man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was placed before the court for using threatening behaviour and threatening language against a woman and “lashing” her son to the back of his head with a stick.
Randolph De Mendonza was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
It is alleged that last Sunday, November 3, at Yarrow Dam, Georgetown, he used threatening behaviour and threatening language towards Colleen Thomas. And a third charge stated that on the same day, at Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Ceon Hunter.
Thomas told the court that on the day in question her neighbour called her and told her that a man was in her yard destroying her flower plants and when she went outside, the man (said to be De Mendonza) started to kick on her gate and then told her that he would murder her.
She added that she then picked up a brick and pelted him to go away, and a few minutes after her son showed up and the man used a stick that was in his hand and hit him (Hunter) at the back of his head.
After listening to the two virtual complainants, Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was transferred to another Magistrate for trial.
Extremely strange and unpredictable things happen in politics. No country is exempt. Don't discount anything in politics.
It is amazing the levels of misunderstanding and ignorance which exist about the Constitution of Guyana.
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement
