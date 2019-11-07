Gov’t cannot assure year-end bonus for public servants – awaits Finance Minister’s advice – President Granger

President David Granger has revealed that he is uncertain whether the Government of Guyana can grant year-end bonuses to workers within the public service. Instead, he declared that he is awaiting advice from Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, on the availability of funds in the public coffers.

On Wednesday, while speaking to media operatives on the sidelines of an accreditation ceremony, the Head of State also reminded that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has deemed the government to be in interim mode until the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections are held.

This follows after the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion was determined to have been validly passed, and as such, the Government finds itself unable to commit on the issue.

Embarking on expenditure such as the passing of a National Budget, undertaking state visits and signing agreements with foreign countries would collide with the convention of a caretaker administration, the President added.

On July 21 of this year, during a taped interview of the Public Interest, the President had explained, “So there are about half a dozen conventions that we have to comply [with] to ensure that Government restrains its actions. It does not mean that Government is out of office… it does not mean that the Government ceases to function. There cannot be a void… you cannot have a country that is ungoverned.”

“I am not saying no, but after the next Cabinet meeting, the Minister of Finance would be able to make an announcement on that matter. But I do not want to hold up any hopes, because we are in an interim administration mode,” he told media operatives yesterday.

In the years 2017 and 2018, no bonuses were granted to public servants, but since coming into office in 2015, the Coalition Government has boasted about providing retroactive salary increases.

Aside from the issue of Christmas bonuses, the Head of State was asked about when Parliament would be dissolved. Though he could not say when such would be done, he stated that there is the likelihood that the Government would need the vote of the entire Parliament to surpass certain measures—for instance, financial ones.

He continued, “Unfortunately from time to time because of urgent matters such as a flood or a fire, we may need the funds, and only parliament can authorize the expenditure for such disbursement of funds, which have not been provided for. It means that if there is any extraordinary expenditure arising out of any unanticipated situation, whether it is an act of God, forced measure or any other, I feel it is prudent to keep the parliament open as long as possible.”