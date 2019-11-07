Energy Department to secure expert watchdog for accurate measurement of Guyana’s oil

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be the main agency tasked with ensuring the accurate measurement of Guyana’s oil from the Stabroek Block. In fact, the Energy Department is working with this agency to ensure it secures the requisite technical assistance for training on oversight of the oil measurement process, effective calibration and testing functions.

This was revealed yesterday by Energy Department Director, Dr. Mark Bynoe during a press engagement at the studios of the National Communications Network (NCN). There, Dr. Bynoe was fielding questions from Kaieteur News on the technological measures which would be in place for the accurate measurement of the oil.

While he did not go into details, Dr. Bynoe said that this is covered within the Crude Lifting Agreement (CLA) in terms of facilities and technology that would be used and how the samples from the project will ultimately be stored on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessel.

He said, too, that it is the desire of the government to pursue a third party verifier to preserve the integrity of the systems being used as well as to reduce potential value leakage. Dr. Bynoe added that this watchdog would be crucial in the event there is an issue whether with quality or quantity of the oil, Guyana would have its own evidence to challenge the operators.

In the meantime, the Energy Department Head said that GNBS is receiving assistance from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Headquartered in Washington D.C, this world-renowned organization on such issues is the largest trade association for the oil and gas industry in the USA. It claims to represent around 400 corporations engaged in oil production, extraction (including hydro-fracking), distribution, and other aspects of the industry.