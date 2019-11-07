Latest update November 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Energy Department to secure expert watchdog for accurate measurement of Guyana’s oil

Nov 07, 2019 News 0

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be the main agency tasked with ensuring the accurate measurement of Guyana’s oil from the Stabroek Block. In fact, the Energy Department is working with this agency to ensure it secures the requisite technical assistance for training on oversight of the oil measurement process, effective calibration and testing functions.
This was revealed yesterday by Energy Department Director, Dr. Mark Bynoe during a press engagement at the studios of the National Communications Network (NCN). There, Dr. Bynoe was fielding questions from Kaieteur News on the technological measures which would be in place for the accurate measurement of the oil.
While he did not go into details, Dr. Bynoe said that this is covered within the Crude Lifting Agreement (CLA) in terms of facilities and technology that would be used and how the samples from the project will ultimately be stored on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessel.
He said, too, that it is the desire of the government to pursue a third party verifier to preserve the integrity of the systems being used as well as to reduce potential value leakage. Dr. Bynoe added that this watchdog would be crucial in the event there is an issue whether with quality or quantity of the oil, Guyana would have its own evidence to challenge the operators.
In the meantime, the Energy Department Head said that GNBS is receiving assistance from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Headquartered in Washington D.C, this world-renowned organization on such issues is the largest trade association for the oil and gas industry in the USA. It claims to represent around 400 corporations engaged in oil production, extraction (including hydro-fracking), distribution, and other aspects of the industry.

More in this category

Sports

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna victorious

Nov 07, 2019

St. Pius, St. Mary’s and Rama Krishna Primary Schools registered victories the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition continued yesterday with matches in...
Read More
No turf session before today’s is a disappoint We have work on our batting a bit more says Coach Crandon

No turf session before today’s is a disappoint...

Nov 07, 2019

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

NAMILCO U17 Football League continues on Sunday

Nov 07, 2019

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register wins

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register...

Nov 07, 2019

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints & GCC off to winning starts

GHB National Junior Indoor C/Ships Saints &...

Nov 07, 2019

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off Sunday at Uitvlugt Ground

Hammie Green Annual football set to kick off...

Nov 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019