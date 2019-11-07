Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register wins

Diamond New Scheme, Tuschen, LBI A and B register victories when play in The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball Cricket Competition 2019 continued last Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands.

Diamond New Scheme Masjid decided to take first strike and managed to score 109 runs for the loss of 7 wickets when their overs ran out. Mansoor Khan scored 28 runs (1×6, 3×4), Kareem Kayum 26 runs (1×6, 4×4), Shazim Khan 20 runs (2×6, 2×4) and Safraz Mohamed 16 (1×6) not out. Bowling for the New Mosque Faizul Nazeem took two wickets.

New Mosque in their turn at the crease fell short by three runs making 107 for the loss of four wickets when their overs expired. Amil Ali scored 39 runs (3×6, 2×4), Brian Singh 17 runs (1×6, 2×4) and Shameer Baig 19 runs (2×4).

Bowling for Diamond New Scheme Masjid, Ansar Hussain and Salman Ghanie picked up one wicket apiece.

Cornelia Ida won the toss and elected to bat, posting a challenging total of 123 for 3. Feroze Rahaman scored 47 runs (1×6, 5×4) while Ameer Ali and Michael Ally scored 13 runs a piece. Manuel Oviedo was the pick of the bowlers for Tuschen Train Station Masjid picking up 2 for 7.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid made light work of the challenging total, knocking off the runs in nine overs, losing only three wickets in the process. Opener Imtiaz Hack scored 62 (3×6, 6×4) not out and Anthony Arjune 41 (5×6, 2×4) not out.

LBI A won the toss and batted first and made 117 runs for the loss of six wickets. Mohammed Ali made 33 runs and Raymond Haniff made 26 runs.

Stewartville Masjid in their turn at the crease fell short by five runs, ending on 113 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Mohamed made 33 and Bacchus 16. Bowling for LBI A, Sheik Reyaad claimed 4 wickets for 12.

LBI B opted to bat and made 105 runs for the loss of four wickets. Randy Narine made 58 (6×6, 4×4) not out and extras amounted to 21 runs. Inshan Ali picked up 2 wickets for 18 runs.

Stewartville Masjid in their turn at the crease mustered 101 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opener Inshan Ali gave Stewartville Masjid some hope making 57 (5×6, 1×4) not out and Salim Khan got 20.

The competition continues on Monday at the MYO Ground, Woolford Avenue with four matches starting at 09:00hrs.

9 am- New Mosque vs Hague Masjid

11 am – New Amsterdam vs Hague Masjid

1 pm- New Amsterdam vs Cornelia Ida

3 pm- Diamond New Scheme Masjid vs Cornelia Ida