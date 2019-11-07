Caribbean Airlines introduces branded fares

The Caribbean Airlines is now diversifying into branded fares. This enhancement will be effective as of today, November 07, 2019.

According to the company, Caribbean Airlines is improving the travel experience for its customers by offering more choice and greater flexibility with a range of Caribbean-branded fares. The variety of brand options are namely: LITE, CLASSIC, FLEX, BIZ and BIZ FLEX. The aforementioned brand options have their associated features (see accompanying image for more details).

The specific needs of travellers are catered for by the brand fares along with its characteristics. The classic brand, however, is maintained as customers are entitled to one free bag and 100% miles.

The enhanced products would benefit persons who travel light, with no checked bag and can take advantage of the LITE brand, whereas passengers who prefer two checked bags can use the Flex economy, which also gives a free same-day change and 125% miles. Business travellers can also utilize BIZ or BIZ Flex, which offers exclusive perks, additional flexibility and easier ticket changes. BIZ Flex is also fully refundable and customers earn 175% miles.

“All branded options have free seat selection and will always be available, even if travel is at the last minute or spontaneous,” the airline company highlighted in a press statement. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Garvin Medera stated, “Our motivation is to offer more choice and greater flexibility, which is becoming the industry standard. These branded options combine the best fares with our award winning hospitality and in-flight entertainment, tailored to meet the customers’ unique travel needs. These dynamic products can be easily accessed through all sales channels including the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app which has revolutionized how to interact with our customers.”

The company welcomes questions by encouraging calls to any Caribbean Airlines Sales and Service Centres or download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, which is available for free at the Apple Store and Google Play. More information can also be obtained from www.caribbean-airlines.com.