West Indies Over-50 suffer mixed fortunes at the Broward Stadium last weekend

Fourteen of the eighteen West Indies Over-50 shortlisted squad members descended in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to contest against a strong Florida Wanderers side on Saturday in its first encounter. As a result, on both days two players played with the opposition’s team.

In the first match, West Indies Over-50 won the toss and took first strike against a Florida side and were bowled out for 89 in 22 overs with former Berbice Under-19 player, Rajendra Sadeo top scoring with 21 and former Trinidadian, Ishwar Maraj, who captained Canada at the ICC World Cup, retiring on 20. Some of our other players were provided with a second opportunity to bat until the 30 overs mark was reached.

Former Guyana national opening batsman, Sudesh Dhaniram, cracked a superb half century, being 67 not out. Dhaniram’s innings was decorated with seven fours and three sixes. In total West Indies Over-50s made 160/14 off their allotted 30 overs. Mark Audain grabbed 4 for 25 off 7 overs.

This first match was played on the Outer Field of the Broward Stadium where the astro turf is used and from reports received, the wicket was soaked prior to the match commencing, resulting in the pitch playing most unpredictable with varying bounce. It was obvious when some of players batted for a second time that the pitch had dried out quite a bit and playing much more even. Hosts, the Florida Wanderers, knocked off the runs in 21 overs, with two of their youngsters reaching 50. D. James top scored with 57, whilst R. Nayir compiled a well-constructed 53 to remain not out at the end of the day.

This was the very first time that the players got together and the opportunity for them to all meet and gel with each other. Some of the players were a little rusty for this first encounter.

On Sunday, the second match was played in the Stadium itself where the wicket was a bit slow and low. Winning the toss and again opting to bat first, the West Indies Over-50s racked up a tidy 203/6 after their allotted 40 overs. The openers started off a little slow trying to get a measure of the wicket before Fareed Hosein from TT fell for 13 and the score on 24. This paved the way for the entry of Sudesh Dhaniram to the wicket, he consolidated the innings with Roy Singh in a 59 runs partnership before he fell to St Lucian Julian Charles for a well-played 37. Roy Singh was unfortunately run out for 27 making it 93/3. Most of the other batsmen got starts. Rajendra Sadeo made 28 (3 X 4), Ishwar Maraj made 22, whilst the evergreen Zamin Amin was not out on 31. Julian Charles, who is part of the WI Over-50s squad, played for the FL Wanderers in this second match and took 2 for 42 off 8 decent overs of leg spin.

During the interval, the rain intervened to put a halt to the proceedings.