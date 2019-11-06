Victim willing to accept compensation after “Lola” damaged her “edges”

Yesterday’s court proceedings was to have the magistrate hand down a ruling on popular make-up artist and social media personality, Lolita Callendar, popularly known also as “Lola” who is charged for assaulting Onika Pompey.

The defendant’s attorney, Bernard DaSilva, in his address to the court said that the victim, Pompey, no longer wishes to go ahead with the matter.

However, Pompey replied to DaSilva’s statement saying, “That’s not so…I don’t want her to go to jail. She has done so much for our country and she’s a role model, even to me,” Pompey added that she just wants to be compensated “since the cost to fix my edges is not cheap”.

Pompey added that she met “Lola” at a club Saturday night and they had a talk and she wishes to accept between $800,000, to $1,000,000, cash as compensation for the damage “Lola” caused to her “edges”.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty told the defendant that she will adjourn the matter to a later date so that they can have time to discuss the compensation or the court is going to rule on the matter. The matter will be called on November 14, 2019, for report.

Previously Callendar, 27, of Lot 231 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, denied the charge, which alleged that on April 6, 2019, at Leopold Street, she caused grievous bodily harm to Onika Pompey.

Pompey, 28, a make-up artist, of Lot 61 Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, was also charged and denied the charge, which alleged that on the same day she unlawfully wounded Callendar. Pompey’s matter is before another Magistrate.

The two women are said to be known to each other but when the incident happened, they weren’t on speaking terms. On the day in question, Pompey and “Lola” had a misunderstanding, which resulted in a scuffle.

According to reports, Pompey received lacerations about her body, some from several bites and “Lola” lost five fingernails after Pompey allegedly pulled her from her vehicle.

Prior to that “Lola” was charged for assaulting a woman and was granted $30,000 bail. It is alleged that Callendar assaulted Malika Holder.

“Lola” was recently released from jail in the British Virgin Islands, for forging an HIV test in her favour.