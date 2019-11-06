Tender Board Bids open for the construction of the water conservancy, living quarters

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened bids for a number of projects. One notable project was the construction of living quarters at the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) on the East Coast Demerara, Region 4.
Other noteworthy activities included the supply and installation of equipment and re-operationalizing of Solar PV System, procurement of dietary supplies under the Ministry of Public Health, and the procurement of Agricultural Supplies under Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Ministry of Public Health
Procurement of equipment, Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

 

 

 

Procurement of Agricultural Supplies, Lots 1-8, Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

 

 

Procurement of dietary supplies, Lots 1-5, Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture
Construction of living quarters at EDWC, East Coast Demerara, Region 4

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force (retender)
Procurement of two new aluminum trailers

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Procurement of two new motor vehicles

 

Procurement of two boats

 

Supply and installation of equipment and re-operationalising of Solar PV System in four lots

 

 

 

 

 

