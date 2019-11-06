Teen found dead on trail after birth night celebration – Suspected to be a hit and run victim

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
A post mortem examination conducted on 18-year-old Dallon Francis of Rupertee Village, North Rupununi, earlier yesterday, revealed that he died from a crushed skull due to a vehicle impact.
Regional Commander of Region Nine Keithon King said that with this being revealed, it is suspected that Francis may have been a hit and run victim.
According to initial reports, Francis had visited a bar in Aranaputa Valley on Saturday evening, along with his friends, parents and relatives, to celebrate his 18th birthday.
They were seen consuming alcohol until midnight. The bar was closed and the other individuals went home leaving Francis there.
Around 02:00hrs Sunday morning, a Lethem resident, while driving along the trail, saw the young man’s body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.
Police were summoned and it was observed that there was a wound to the left side of Francis’ head.
Investigations are still ongoing.
Nov 06, 2019As the Revival of our National Game of Circle Tennis is on the move, members of Saint Pius Sports Complex, Houston All Stars and Officials took the sport to the Brickdam Police Station Compound...
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
If you study the criticisms of the PPP leadership since it came to power in 1992 and lost power in 2015, heaped upon it... more
A paid advertisement in the Friday edition of this newspaper reported that many countries ended up worse off after the... more
HAB International (HAB IT) is a household name to many Guyanese, both in Guyana and the United States. This is due to the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]