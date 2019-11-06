Teen found dead on trail after birth night celebration – Suspected to be a hit and run victim

A post mortem examination conducted on 18-year-old Dallon Francis of Rupertee Village, North Rupununi, earlier yesterday, revealed that he died from a crushed skull due to a vehicle impact.

Regional Commander of Region Nine Keithon King said that with this being revealed, it is suspected that Francis may have been a hit and run victim.

According to initial reports, Francis had visited a bar in Aranaputa Valley on Saturday evening, along with his friends, parents and relatives, to celebrate his 18th birthday.

They were seen consuming alcohol until midnight. The bar was closed and the other individuals went home leaving Francis there.

Around 02:00hrs Sunday morning, a Lethem resident, while driving along the trail, saw the young man’s body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.

Police were summoned and it was observed that there was a wound to the left side of Francis’ head.

Investigations are still ongoing.