Taxi driver committed to High Court for stabbing man over $2,000

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday ruled that sufficient evidence was made out against taxi driver, Morris Carter, who was slapped with an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man during an argument over $2,000.

The 43-year-old who hails from 20 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the indictable offence which alleged that on August 27, 2019 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he wounded Matthew Gilbert with intent to commit murder. He was not required to plead to the charge.

Yesterday, after the completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), the magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Carter and as such, he should be committed to the High Court for trial.

His case was then sent to the High Court where his trial will be conducted at the next available sitting of the assizes.

When he was called upon to lead his defence, Carter had said, “I am wrongfully charged and I think I should be facing a wounding charge instead of an attempted murder charge.”

On the first day that the case was called, the defence had told the court that on the day in question, Carter was at a wash-bay having his car cleaned when he was approached by the alleged victim.

An argument and a fight ensued, in which Carter received injuries. However, Gilbert was not charged.

On the other hand, police prosecutor Christopher Morris told the court that it was Carter who approached Gilbert. He stated that Carter asked Gilbert for the $2,000 that he owed him as the remaining payment for a $7,000 finger ring.

However, after Gilbert said he did not have money, the defendant became annoyed and allegedly stabbed Gilbert with a knife.

Gilbert was taken to the Kitty Health Centre, and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).