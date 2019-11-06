SENIOR CITIZENS, A PRIORITY FOR GOVERNMENT – DIRECTOR GENERAL HARMON

By Shikema Dey

“Citizens of Guyana, have a collective responsibility to establish and sustain an environment of safety and security for all the vulnerable sections of our society, including our senior citizens.

“Whether it is offering a helping hand when crossing the street or giving way to our elders when waiting in long lines, all must be involved in providing support to our elders.”

These comments were made by former State Minister, Joseph Harmon who is now functioning as Director General within Ministry of the Presidency, while attending the recently held Senior Citizen in Concert at the West Demerara Secondary School.

That event, along with a Joint Service for Senior Citizens, hosted by the Diocesan Life Commission was a part of the activities to celebrate International Day of the Elderly held on October 1, 2019.

Director General Harmon in his address at both events stated that Senior Citizens are an integral aspect of Guyanese society as they are considered the ‘backbones’.

“We must remind ourselves that we live in a country where our fore-parents taught us that parents are to be respected. These and other positive social values are embedded in our culture and cut across all barriers.

“Respect and concern for the elderly have also transcended into being one of the priority areas of our government’s policies”.

The Director General said that to ensure the senior citizens of Guyana are secure and well protected, Government increased old age pension by 55 percent.

He said that, “In 2014, old age pension stood at $13,125. In January 2019, old age pension was increased to $20, 500”.

Director General Harmon stressed that the government places a high priority on the care and welfare of our elderly citizens.

He also recognised that senior citizens have made sterling individual and collective contributions to bringing the country to its present level of development.

International Senior Citizen’s Day was celebrated under the theme, “Journey to Age Equality”.