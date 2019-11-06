Police coming wid speed and no sound

Old people always seh ‘every day is fishing day but every day is not ketching day’. Dem boys was enjoying life then one of dem family dead. De thing shake up de posse dat dem wasn’t even eating.

Well dem ketch demself and dem back to normal. But while dem was away, dem notice some serious changes. Police use to drive around wid siren blaring. One man who does ride motorbike use to put on he siren whenever he visiting he girlfriend.

Dem boys now realize dat he was giving de sweet man warning dat he coming and dat he must run. Some of dem does put on siren when dem carrying deh dogs to de vet. De siren was like when people give li’l boys a whistle.

Soulja Bai had to get involve. He hear how de police does use dem siren once dem deh pon de road. He read de riot act to some of de seniors. From last week, dem boys seeing police cars wid de lights blinking at de top but no siren. Now is speed and no warning. Decency come back to de force.

In fact, things so decent dat yesterday was a slow day in de court. People didn’t even think about snatching two chain or two phone. When dem boys go in de courtyard and ask wha going on, people tell dem how de rain fall and criminal activity was slow.

If rain gon keep criminals off de streets, dem boys pray dat it rain every day. But then again, just like how a junkie want cocaine, or a drunkard want alcohol, a thief got to thief. He can’t sit down and don’t go pon de road to thief.

But dem is petty when it come to dem big business people, especially dem foreigners who Guyana give duty free and odda concessions. Rusal get concession fuh fund everything, from bicycle to heavy duty equipment. De company even get duty free fuel.

Dat is how dem tun more powerful than Guyoil. Guyoil is de cheapest when it come to selling oil. Imagine Rusal could sell oil and fuel more cheap than Guyoil and still operate a big bauxite plant.

Jagdeo give dem de concession. Dem never pay any royalty; dem never pay any tax and now dem trying to shut down Guyoil.

Talk half and watch out fuh any police car.