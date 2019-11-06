Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man jailed for stealing amplifier, car parts from friend's home

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday sentenced a man to spend two and a half years behind bars for stealing from his friend’s home.
Selwyn Jackman, called ‘Dingo’, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between October 28, 2019, and October 29, 2019, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Andrew Richardson and stole a quantity of amplifiers and car parts.
According to information received, the defendant is known to Richardson since he had moved in with him a few days prior to the incident.
During the dates mentioned in the charge, the virtual complainant went to work and when he returned, he discovered the items mentioned in the charge missing. Richardson then checked his CCTV footage and he saw the defendant removing the items.
The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested. He admitted to the offence. Jackman was later charged and put before the court.

