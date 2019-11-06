Logs falls from “sand truck” on Harbour Bridge

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
At approximately 17:45 hrs yesterday, the gantry of a truck broke causing the logs being transported to fall on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
Staff who work at the bridge claimed that the driver was allowed to pass, because the cargo he was transporting did not exceed the maximum weight requirement.
However, when police arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the truck was way too small to be transporting logs. Luckily, no major damage was caused and the relevant authorities responded quickly.
The logs were removed and placed, temporarily, at the sides of the bridge. Traffic coordinator, Fleurann Drigpaul, said that cones were placed along with the logs to make commuters aware while using the bridge.
The bridge was reopened at 19:00hrs and traffic was restored to normal after being held up for more than an hour.
The truck which is being described by eyewitnesses as a “sand truck” was taken along with both the driver and the owner to the Providence Police Station to assist with investigations.
Nov 06, 2019As the Revival of our National Game of Circle Tennis is on the move, members of Saint Pius Sports Complex, Houston All Stars and Officials took the sport to the Brickdam Police Station Compound...
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
Nov 06, 2019
If you study the criticisms of the PPP leadership since it came to power in 1992 and lost power in 2015, heaped upon it... more
A paid advertisement in the Friday edition of this newspaper reported that many countries ended up worse off after the... more
HAB International (HAB IT) is a household name to many Guyanese, both in Guyana and the United States. This is due to the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]