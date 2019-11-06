Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Logs falls from “sand truck” on Harbour Bridge

At approximately 17:45 hrs yesterday, the gantry of a truck broke causing the logs being transported to fall on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Logs being placed temporarily at the side of the Harbour Bridge.

Truck transporting logs

Traffic jam on the East Bank Public Road

Staff who work at the bridge claimed that the driver was allowed to pass, because the cargo he was transporting did not exceed the maximum weight requirement.
However, when police arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the truck was way too small to be transporting logs. Luckily, no major damage was caused and the relevant authorities responded quickly.
The logs were removed and placed, temporarily, at the sides of the bridge. Traffic coordinator, Fleurann Drigpaul, said that cones were placed along with the logs to make commuters aware while using the bridge.
The bridge was reopened at 19:00hrs and traffic was restored to normal after being held up for more than an hour.
The truck which is being described by eyewitnesses as a “sand truck” was taken along with both the driver and the owner to the Providence Police Station to assist with investigations.

 

