Hydromet report indicates increased rainfall is expected as rainy season approach

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Hydrometeorological Service is reporting that increased rainfall is expected as northern Guyana transitions into the second wet/rainy season of the year.
The secondary rainfall season usually begins in the second half of November and continues until the end of January to mid-February the following year.
As a result of the heavy rainfall, several streets and businesses in the city were flooded.
In an invited comment on the issue, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Kester Craig, stated, “The flooding situation in the city is being monitored by officials at the CDC.
“I was at the affected areas and I assessed the damage. However, no household is seriously affected by the flood water.”
Given the arrival of the rainfall season, water accumulation in areas with compromised drainage is expected; this can lead to localised flooding/flood-related hazards, an upsurge in mosquito breeding, moisture-related pests and water-borne diseases.
The Hydrometeorological Service strongly urges that careful attention be given to short-range forecasts provided by the Hydrometeorological Service’s National Weather Watch Center (NWWC) in order to plan daily activities, especially by persons involved in the agricultural sector and those inhabiting flood-prone areas.
Further, there are several periods of above normal high tides forecast in the coming months, which when coupled with the forecasted weather conditions can have severe localized impacts on the livelihood of the citizenry.
Due to the heavy flooding in the city, Mayor Ubraj Narine is pleading with city dwellers to be careful when disposing waste so as to ensure that solid waste does not block drainage systems.
It is, therefore, incumbent upon citizens and responsible agencies to take all necessary steps to prepare for the commencement of the rainfall season and the associated impacts on all sectors.
The Hydrometeorological Service will provide updates to its seasonal forecast and warnings as new information becomes available.
