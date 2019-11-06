GMR&SC Clash of Champions 10 drivers already confirmed for Starlet Cup

The GMR&SC has confirmed to the media that at least 10 drivers have already confirmed their participation in the Choke Gas Station’s Starlet Cup at the Clash of Champions International race meet which is scheduled for November 16 & 17 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Among the more outspoken competitors are Syed Hassan, Roshan Ali, Riaz Allie and his cousin Afraz Allie, former champion Motielall Deodass, reigning champions Anand Ramchand, Rameez Mohamed, Shairaz Roshandin and Dowalu Harper.

Former group champion Riaz Allie will be making a return with his own car after five years, and himself along with Cousin Afraz Allie, who is also returning after a long hiatus, will be looking to create a stir in this group that is only competed in Guyana. Both Riaz and Afraz will also be competing in group 3.

However, Ramchand has been a dominant force in the Starlet cup for the past few years and getting past him will be a tough task, while the likes of Deodass, Mohamed and Hassan are capable of upsetting the field on any day.

In addition, a full field of machines is expected for the highly anticipated SR3 radicals, Miracle Optical Street and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner classes along with groups 2, 3 and 4.

The championship winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each.

The Clash of Champions event will see competitors from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, England and North America.

Admission is $2000, children are free.