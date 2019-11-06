Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Firearm matter dismissed against Police Constable

Nov 06, 2019

Twenty-four-year-old Jerome Liddell of B2 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, who was charged for the possession of an illegal firearm,

Jerome Liddell

yesterday had the matter against him dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
The police constable had denied the charge which stated that on May 26, 2019, at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .9 mm pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.
Liddell was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts. The Chief Magistrate ruled that after going through the entirety of the evidence, she couldn’t find enough evidence and the prosecutor failed to prove their case.
Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd represented the defendant throughout the trial. The matter was dismissed and Liddell was free of the firearm charge.
According to information, on the day in question, Liddell and three others were in a car when ranks intercepted the vehicle and asked to conduct a search. It was during the search that an officer found the gun in the vehicle. Liddell was then told of the offence to which he denied.
Liddell was arrested and taken to the station; hence, he was charged and put before the court.

