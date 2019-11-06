Family ramps up search for missing boat captain

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The family members of 53-year-old David Mohan have ramped up another search party with the aim of locating the man who went missing since Thursday last. The man reportedly fell off his boat into the Demerara River.
The incident occurred in the Demerara River behind the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown about 22:00hrs on Thursday.
In an interview, the man relative’s, Madonna Ghanie, stated that they were unable to find the man’s body in the exact area where the incident occurred, so family members and friends are now searching the Essequibo Coast , Region Two.
Kaieteur News understands Mohan and his eldest son, Christopher, while in the company of another fisherman, left to go on a fishing trip when the incident occurred.
Ms. Ghanie, stated that although she was not at the scene of the incident, she was told by the man’s son that minutes before the incident, he complained of not feeling well.
“He tell he son that he was not feeling well… then he tell Christopher to go and bring he pressure tablet that was in his bag.
“But when he [Christopher] was about to go for the tablets, he saw his father leaning forward to fall into the river. When he stretched out his hand to assist him, it was too late.”
