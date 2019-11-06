Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Burnt body in car trunk… Post Mortem inconclusive, samples taken for DNA GRA to ID vehicle today – Crime Chief

Nov 06, 2019 News 0

Police are still in the dark as to how the individual, whose badly burnt remains were found in a car trunk, met his death.

Missing: Collin Rodney

They are also still to positively ascertain whether the victim is missing key witness Collin Rodney.
Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston told Kaieteur News, yesterday, that while a postmortem was conducted yesterday on the remains, the cause of death was “inconclusive”.
Rodney’s mother has said that the registration numbers that were etched into the torched vehicle’s windscreen match those of her son’s car.
However, Kingston said that investigators will compare the vehicle’s chassis number with records at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) before making a definitive conclusion.
Police should have that information today.
In relation to the body, the Crime Chief said that investigators have taken samples for DNA testing.
He has declined to divulge details about any further developments in the investigation.

Charged: James Fraser called ‘Dab’

Charged: Osafo Grundell called ‘Safo’

Last Friday, a torched car, with a badly burnt body in the trunk, was found in a desolate area at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
The victim is suspected to be 36-year-old Collin Rodney, who, along with his silver-grey Allion, vanished on October 25.
He was due to testify that very day in the murder of his cousin, Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was gunned down last April in Norton Street, Lodge.
Thirty-nine-year-old Osafo Grundell, called ‘Safo’ of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown, are charged with Marlon Rodney’s murder.
In the wake of Collin Rodney’s disappearance, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said that the police will seek to place other witnesses in Government’s Witness Protection Programme.
Ramjattan said that he has been briefed on how police plan to ensure the safety of these individuals.
Two detectives testified in the matter last Monday.

 

 

