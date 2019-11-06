Brickdam Police treated to Circle Tennis demonstration

Latest update November 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
As the Revival of our National Game of Circle Tennis is on the move, members of Saint Pius Sports Complex, Houston All Stars and Officials took the sport to the Brickdam Police Station Compound (Tarmac) to demonstrate to the Law Enforcement Officers, how the game is played.
Also a few members of the force were also involved in the event.
In an invited comment, A. Munroe who is responsible for the sport from the Ministry of the Presidency/NSC stated that the excise was a good venture with a number of Police ranks looking on attentively including the Commander A Division.
“Our intention, and we are looking forward to see it happen very soon, is to have a team from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) getting involved in ‘Our National Game’ at a competitive level,” stated Munroe.
