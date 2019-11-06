Seven men cart off empty safe from Jumbo Jet in 4-hour operation

– guards made to lay down during ordeal

A seven-man team of armed burglars on Sunday evening stormed the Smyth Street location of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales with intent to hitting a big jackpot.

But the thieves must have got the shock of their lives after finding out they spent four long hours looting the business, only to cart off a 300lb empty safe.

Sources disclosed to Kaieteur News that the ordeal began at 1:35am.

From CCTV footage, an unidentified man clad in a black shirt and a short khaki pants suspected to be the lookout was captured casing the front of the business. That lasted for about five minutes.

On the western side of the building, the thieves scaled the heavily barbed wire fence until they were all inside.

The men then went to the eastern side of the building where they accosted the two guards on duty while the other team members scaled the fence.

The guards were reportedly taken to the back of the building at gunpoint and placed to lie on the floor while one of the men kept watch.

His five other friends make their way into the office located on the upper flat by cutting the heavily grilled back door.

There, they spent four hours, ransacking the office, searching high and low for anything of value that they could cart off.

The thieves removed a quantity of brand new truck parts, one 42-inch flat screen TV, one DVR, one laptop computer, two gas bottles, two old cell phones and one fire proof safe weighing approximately 300lbs.

A source from the company relayed to Kaieteur News that the safe ‘fortunately’ was left empty with nothing of value being held inside.

“All that effort was for nothing because nothing was in the safe; it was an empty safe. We assumed that they thought much more valuable things were here but that’s not so.”

After the ordeal, the guards alerted the owners and police were called on scene.

According to the source, statements and fingerprints were taken that very evening. But no word has been received on the progress of the investigation.

All of the men wore rags around their faces to shield their identity.

The stolen items are valued at an estimated $1.2M. Investigations are on-going.