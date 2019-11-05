Two witnesses testify in Norton St. murder PI

By Trishan Craig

Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess yesterday called two Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives to the witness stand to testify in relation to the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney called ‘George’.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called ‘Safo’ of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ of Garnett Street, Georgetown, are on remand for the murder.

The men are before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) is being heard.

It is alleged that between April 25, and April 30, last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered Rodney.

The first detective’s testimony was in relation to arresting Grundell after putting the allegation to him. The other’s testimony was about being present when the men were interviewed about the murder.

Magistrate McGusty adjourned the case until November 25 for the continuation of witnesses’ evidence before the court.

According to reports, Marlon Rodney, a 35-year-old taxi driver of 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in an argument with three individuals.

The men had reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the passerby was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On October 25, last, 36-year-old Collin Rodney of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, went missing along with his silver grey Toyota Allion bearing registration number PRR 1076. He is the cousin of the deceased and also a key witness in relation to the murder.

One week after Collin Rodney went missing, the police made a gruesome find of the burnt remains of a body in the trunk of a car which was found torched.

The discovery was made at a desolate and swampy area at Letter T backlands, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, an area that is surrounded by coconut estates and rice fields. This was after an anonymous caller contacted ranks at the Weldaad Police Station to say that a car was being torched at the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officials said that they came across a badly burnt vehicle.

A stench was emanating from the vehicle. On opening the trunk, the ranks came across the sight of a corpse, which had been burnt beyond recognition.

Crime Scene ranks from Georgetown also scoured the scene. They eventually assisted in placing the remains in a bag. The corpse was then taken to a funeral parlour where a post mortem will be conducted on the remains today and also DNA testing is likely to be carried out to determine the identity of the individual. It is suspected that the remains are those of Collin Rodney.