Thief held at victim’s workplace while seeking job

A teenager was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged and placed before the court for allegedly robbing a man of his cell phone and a sum of cash.

The 18-year-old defendant was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The teen who is said to be a labourer, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, denied the charge which stated that on October 12, 2019, at Oronoque and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown, armed with a knife, he robbed Kennedy Singh of a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $35,000, and $25,000 cash.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracts. He added that he also based his objections on the fact that a knife was used to commit the offence.

According to the facts of the charge, the youth approached the victim on a bicycle and asked for directions. After Singh directed him to Camp Street, the teen pulled out a knife and relieved Singh of his cell phone and the sum of cash, before making good his escape on a bicycle. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.

The court heard that on Saturday last, (November 2), the defendant turned up at the said location seeking employment and was asked to return the following day to start working. He was not aware that Singh worked at the same location.

When Singh saw him the next day, he recognised his face and pointed him out to his colleagues as the person who had robbed him of his cell phone and cash.

The police were called in and the teen was arrested and taken into custody. He was later charged for the offence and put before the court.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Principal Magistrate Marcus remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned until November 18.