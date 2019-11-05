Teen found dead on trail after birthnight celebration

Latest update November 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dallon Francis, a farmer of Rupertee Village, North Rupununi, was found dead on Sunday morning, mere hours after his birthday celebration
Francis had just turned 18, and decided to visit a bar in Aranaputa Valley on Saturday evening, along with his parents, relatives and friends, to celebrate.
According to reports, the young man was seen taking a few drinks with his family until the bar was closed at midnight and the other individuals went home leaving Francis there.
At around 02:00hrs on Sunday, a Lethem resident while driving along the trail, saw the young man’s body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.
Police were summoned and it was observed that there was a wound to the left side of Francis’ head.
The body was then taken to the Lethem Public Hospital’s mortuary to await a post mortem.
Regional Commander of Region 9, Keithon King, told this publication last evening that it is still unclear as to what actually transpired. He said that his ranks are currently in the area where the body was found, carrying out the necessary investigations.
