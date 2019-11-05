Risk factors of poor hygiene highlighted at launch of Oral Health Month

Did you know that poor oral hygiene does not only lead to bad breath, gingivitis or gum disease, but has been linked to more serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and fertility issues?

It is a fact that researchers have found the link between poor oral health and several non-communicable diseases. Their research has even pointed to ways in which people can practice proper oral hygiene and minimize the risk of such ailments.

Papers written on the subject outline that bacterium from the mouth can cause infection in other parts of the body when the immune system has been compromised by disease or medical treatments (e.g., infective endocarditis). Systemic conditions and their treatment are also known to impact on oral health (e.g., reduced saliva flow, altered balance of oral microorganisms).

Periodontal disease has been associated with a number of systemic conditions. Though the biological interactions between oral conditions such as periodontal disease and other medical conditions are still not fully understood, it is clear that major chronic diseases – namely cancer and heart disease – share common risk factors with oral disease.

These risk factors were highlighted at the recent launch of oral health month in Bartica

Speaking at the event, Paul Anthony Clarke, Manager of the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre, (CJDC) expounded on the importance of good oral hygiene.

“We recognize that good oral health can lead to life-changing benefits.

Oral health has been linked to general health …to be specific gum disease has been linked to coronary diseases adverse pregnancy outcomes and diabetes. Research has shown that women with gum disease find it harder to conceive,” Clarke told a gathering of residents and students in Bartica.

He noted that the CJDC is on a mission to spread awareness and help Guyanese across the region improve their dental care.

With assistance from Massy’s Colgate Palmolive brand, the CJDC is visiting schools and neighbourhoods spreading the word and conducting dental drives to provide villages with dental screening, examinations, fillings, and cleaning.

“Good oral health is important for everybody and so during our procedures, we will engage parents and caregivers of children to adopt a conscious effort to maintain their dental health and the importance of cultivating good dental habits in their children,” Clarke said.

He added that one of the aims of the programme is to improve the oral health of particularly those in the rural communities.

“Everyone has an important role to play in ensuring that the regions achieve more optimal oral health care,” Clarke added