Removal of duty-free equipment… GRA closely monitors situation at Rusal

Days after workers complained that the Russian-controlled bauxite operations in the Upper Berbice area, Region 10, were shipping out equipment, it has come under the attention of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Last week, personnel from the tax collection agency descended on the Kurubuka mines area, staffers confirmed.

GRA’s Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, disclosed yesterday that a team had indeed visited the area as part of the monitoring aspect of the authority. He said that a report is being prepared and will likely advise GRA on the way forward.

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) is controlled 90 percent by Rusal, one of the biggest bauxite companies in the world. Since coming here in the mid-2000s, it has been granted hundreds of millions of dollars of tax concessions on equipment and vehicles. It also has concessions on fuel importations.

The Russian company has racked up a history of run-ins with workers and the labour ministry over the years. In addition to firing workers who were striking, the company has refused to turn up in

Government-sanctioned meetings.

Earlier this year, it fired 90 workers sparking a month-long sit-in by workers.

The workers blocked the Berbice River in protest for weeks, forcing Government to step in.

Recently, the pay dispute has arisen again, with talks stalled.

BCGI quietly started to move out a number of large equipment including graders and trucks.

Workers took photos and shared.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, disclosed that the relevant authorities like GRA are in the loop to determine if BCGI has breached the conditions under which the duty-free concessions were granted.

The company has refused to entertain talks of increase in pay for the period starting 2009, a sticking point for the employees and their union. The situation has become tense again within recent weeks.

Over the years, the Russian owned company has declared continuous losses despite shipping out bauxite by the boatload. It has also not paid any dividends to the people of Guyana despite all the concessions on the fuel and equipment.

The situation has been an exasperating one for the governing coalition which has done little to force BCGI to improve the situation. BCGI has over 300 workers.