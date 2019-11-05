Ramlall century guides United XI to victory

Latest update November 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
A fine century from Sunil Ramlall guided United XI to a 158-run win over Speed Boat XI when the Saints Premier League 20-over Tapeball
competition continued on Sunday last.
Batting first at Diamond, United XI piled 320-5 with Ramlall striking six fours and 15 sixes in an attacking 118, while Saif Ally made 40 with two fours and four sixes. In reply, Speed Boat XI were bowled out for 162. Junior Phillips took three wickets.
In another Group A clash, Diamond Gunners defeated Red Bull XI by 10 wickets. Red Bull XI were skittled for 34 in six overs, batting first. Terrence English captured 3-20. Diamond Gunners responded with 34 without loss in 1.5 overs; Travis Fung scored 24 not out.
In Group B action at Durban Park, Team Corruption beat Eccles All Star by six wickets and four balls to spare.
Eccles All Stars posted 290 all out, taking first strike. Keshan Persaud struck 162; Deonarine Seegobin grabbed 4-48 and Jared Persaud 4-58.
Team Corruption responded with 295-4 in 19.2 overs. Amir Persaud struck 81 and S. Liverpool 60.
