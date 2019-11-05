Prospective voters flock GECOM offices on last Claims day

As of Sunday last, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had recorded 5,636 new registrants during the Claims period. However, that number could significantly spike, as persons were seen in long lines at several GECOM offices, trying to get their particulars sorted out before the day ended.

The Claims period is officially over.

GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, stated that, as of Sunday last, inclusive of the new registrants, the Secretariat had recorded 26,300 transactions. Those include 14,474 transfers, 2,639 changes/corrections, 2,400 replacements, 651 photo retakes, and 500 objections.

The Objections exercise will continue, according to a GECOM order, for another week, until November 11, 2019. An advert from the Secretariat states that objections can be made to the inclusion of a registrant on the list, provided that that person does not meet the eligibility requirements. It states that objections may only be made by an elector who is listed in the same divisional list in which the person being objected to is listed, or by accredited scrutineers of political parties, provided that any such scrutineer has monitoring responsibilities for the division in which the persons being objected to are listed.

Moving forward, the public awaits a published list from GECOM of the names of thousands of persons whose names could be removed if they fail to verify their identities with the Secretariat. Those persons had not collected their identification cards since 2008 and did not make contact with the Secretariat by any other means.

GECOM Chair, (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C., made a decision on October 28, last, to follow a process laid out in the National Registration Act, for the cancellation of those registrants.

According to Commissioner Sase Gunraj, the last count he checked placed the number of persons at risk of having their names removed in excess of 25,000.

Commissioner Charles Corbin had said that the process will include publishing a list of the names, likely in newspapers, allowing those persons to claim their identities. If they fail to do so, their names will not be included on the Revised List of Electors (RLE) and, consequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE), indicated Corbin. He also said that the 21-day process will involve sending notices to the registrants’ addresses.

He was keen to note that, if persons fail to claim their identity, though their names will not be on the RLE, their names will not be removed from the National Register of Registrants (NRR). However, they will miss the opportunity to vote in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and persons aligned with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have condemned the move, on the grounds that it may be contravening the constitutional right of an eligible person to vote.

Justice Singh is expected to host a press conference on Friday to provide clarity, and to speak on other issues related to GECOM’s preparations for elections.