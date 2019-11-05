Marriott hosts Inaugural Golf Tourney in honor of “Global Customer Appreciation Week”

Marriott Hotels Georgetown kicked off ‘Global Customer Appreciation Week 2019′ with a magnificent new feature – a ‘funament’ at the Lusignan Golf Club on Sunday November 3, 2019.

“Global Customer Appreciation Week is always very special for us. It gives us the opportunity to personally thank our customers, and get engaged with them in lot of activities.” said General Manager Eduardo Reple.

He decided that instead of a traditional golf tournament, Marriott would combine fun and the game in a 9-hole activity where loyal customers of the top hotel chain played alongside some of Guyana’s top golfers.

The activity led off at 8:00am with a sumptuous breakfast on the terrace overlooking the golf course and the traditional excellent service by Marriott’s Head Chef Awanish Joshi and staff was on full display.

All the players were given tokens to start the day and teams eagerly headed to the course to show off their skills. The Marriott team ensured that players were hydrated and fed as they provided two hospitality tents on the course.

Competition was keen and players gathered eagerly and were treated to Sangria’s as they returned to the clubhouse before sitting down to an elegant lunch, prepared by Head Chef Joshi and served by a team of cordial Marriott staff.

Though General Manager Eduardo Reple (4th place overall), Sales & Marketing Manager Sandra Bernal and Mario Moonsammy represented Marriott on the course, they did not partake in the prizes, thereby allowing their customers to enjoy the many rewards.

In First place, the team of Guillermo Escarraga (Macorp) and Ryan Ramjit (Repsol) scored 36/27 playing with determination and excellent shot making.

Second place went to Mario Acuna (Macorp) teamed with Lee Ehmling (Exxon) with net 38/29.

Third place was won on a count back after three teams tied with net 39/30 by Romel Bhagwandin (LGC Member) and Martin Joyce (GYSBI).

Nearest to Pin was won by Aleem Hussain (LGC President) and most improved of the day by Mike Mangal (LGC Member) and Christian Fazio (InterOil).

The winners walked away with trophies and prizes including overnight stays for two persons, lunches and dinners for two at Marriott’s Terra Mare restaurant overlooking the poolside and Atlantic Ocean.

“Our aim is to strengthen our relationships with our clients as they are the reason for Marriott’s success. This week provides us the opportunity to thank our guests personally by devoting the entire week towards this goal” said Mr. Reple. “We are investing heavily in Guyana and Guyanese and want to ensure that all citizens know that they have a great future with Marriott, not just in Guyana but worldwide.”

Mr. Reple thanked the members of the LGC and his entire team for making their first golfing event a success. “Our involvement with Aleem and the Club is only the beginning and we look forward to a long-term partnership”.

The grand finale of the ‘Global Customer Appreciation Week’ will be held on Thursday night at 18:30 hrs with a cocktail reception.