La Penitence Market shootout… Accused duo jointly charged with attempted murder

By Trishan Craig

Lashawn Lewis and Renard Caesar were yesterday jointly charged with attempted murder in relation to last month’s shootout at La Penitence Market.

This was after Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday withdrew the individual charges against the men and asked that the joint charge be instituted.

The new charge was read to the men and they were not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

It is alleged that on October 5, last, at La Penitence, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at Teon Alleyne called ‘Spoil Child’ with intent to commit murder.

Lewis and Caesar are currently on remand, and appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Lewis is a 22-year-old resident of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, while Caesar is 23, and of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. They both are represented by attorney-at-law Gordon Gilhuys.

Attorney Gilhuys yesterday renewed his bail application for both of his clients. Lewis is presently bedridden and is normally placed on a stretcher to be taken to the courtroom. The lawyer had told the court that Lewis is presently unable to walk as he was shot in the vicinity of the spine and the bullet is still lodged there.

However, Prosecutor Jeffers objected to bail, based on the fact that there are witnesses that can place the defendants at the scen

e of the alleged crime.

The alleged victim, who made his first court appearance yesterday, was asked if he knew the motive behind the men attempting to kill him, and he claimed he was unaware.

Magistrate McLennan once again refused bail for the defendants, citing that she is still unclear as to the circumstances of the shooting. The men were instructed to return to court on November 19.

Police had stated that there was an ongoing issue between the alleged victim and the ‘MOB family’, a gang comprising persons from Linden and French Guiana.

On the day of the shooting, Alleyne was reportedly purchasing vegetables from La Penitence Market when the occupants of a black car drove up next to him.

Moments later, three persons exited, two of them allegedly being the defendants. All carried firearms. Several rounds were discharged in Alleyne’s direction, but the intended victim managed to seek refuge.

According to reports, when Alleyne got to a safe location, he returned fire, injuring Lewis. The attackers ran away, leaving the injured Lewis on the scene. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, admitted under police guard and later charged.

Kaieteur News had reported that Alleyne had moved to Georgetown to seek refuge from the MOB, but apparently he was followed by his assailants.