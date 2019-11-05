Kares Strongman Competition Carlos Petterson-Griffith obliterates opposition to claim title

Story and photos by Franklin Wilson

Carlos Petterson-Griffith was the man to beat at Sunday evening’s Kares Strongman competition organised by the Guyana Fitness Games and held on the Tarmac at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Space Gym Member, multi talented sportsman who has shown his quality in the power lifting and body building arena on Sunday night powered his way to the 2019 Kares Strongman Competition tile in a classy and destructive display of real power lifting.

Petterson-Griffith was ahead on the scorecards from the first event and never relinquished the advantage and clearly displayed intent to win from the onset as he was focused as can be, even ignoring some of his fans who were hailing him up, during the events.

His strong focus and competitive spirit eventually delivered the big prize and in the process relegated the defending champion and teammate Julio Sinclair to the runner-up spot, the Guyanese duo keeping out their Surinamese competition.

Balansi Wilson and Anis Ade-Thomas, from the Dutch nation, having to settle for the third and fourth places, respectively.

It was the final event (Car Deadlift) where Petterson-Griffith really proved that he was the strongest on show, as he, like a man on a mission to destroy, lifted the car (seen in photo), approximately 600 pounds, 19-times in the allotted one minute given to the top five competitors.

Sinclair had achieved nine lifts, while Ade-Thomas achieved five and Wilson, three.

The electronic clock was in full view of the ecstatic fans that all erupted in loud cheers when it was Petterson-Griffith’s turn; he was the last of the five finalists and it was a great way to end the 2019 edition of the Kares Strongman competition.

Before his turn, he was being prepped by his Coach, another strongman in Guyana, ‘Big’ John Edwards, who never doubted his charge’s ability to wrest the title from his gym mate, this year; pointing out before the start that, “Carlos is in pristine condition and would obliterate the opposition.” Well, that he did and comfortably so.

For his efforts Petterson-Griffith pocketed $150,000, Sinclair $125,000 and Wilson $100,000. The other six athletes each received $25,000, all compliments of Kares Crossfit.

Following are the events for the Strongman Competition:

Event 1 – Time Cap 2 Mins – 15 Sandbag Squats @ 150lb – Max Rep Sandbag Thrown over 4ft Bar.

Event 2 – Yoke Race Time Cap 2 Mins – Carry Starting Weight -460lb 30ft – Then add on weight to Weight #2 560lb Carry for 30ft – Then add on weight to Weight #3 620lb Carry for 30ft.

Event 3– Top 5 Athletes – 1 Minute- Max Reps – Car Deadlift – As many reps as possible within one minute.