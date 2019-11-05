Kares Crossfit Fitness Expo Samuel Sooknandan and Amanda Grant takes Scaled male and female #1 accolades

By Franklin Wilson

On a night when every athlete walked away with cash prizes, obviously some more than others, the Fifth edition of the Kares Crossfit Fitness Expo organised by the Guyana Fitness Games was a resounding success.

The appreciative fans, supporters and followers of the sport and moreso the athletes left the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall satisfied that it was all worth the while as they witnessed the athletes displaying great heart, determination and a never say die character as they battled each other in the Scaled (male and female), RX Team (male and female) and Men’s Masters competitions.

Amanda Grant emerged as the best female Scaled athlete of the competition following a grueling battle amongst her peers; her pains didn’t go without gain as she collected the first place prize of a whopping $150,000, gift voucher and hamper compliments of Massey.

Taking the second place was Quineta Walrond who received $100,000 with third placed Kimberly De Santos pocketing $75,000. Ruth Collins came in fourth and was rewarded with 50,000; Roneta Fordyce and Onika Beckles who came fifth and sixth, walked away wit

h $25,000 and $10,000, apiece.

The top six places in the men’s equivalent of the competition attracted similar cash prizes and went to Sooknandan, Christopher Henry, Masibma Williams, Odwin Yansen, Beenie Persaud and Satya Kishun.

Leon Benjamin who was tied for sixth with Kishun, Paul Chester-Junis (8th), Dukesh Persaud (9th) and Adrin Adams (10th) all collected $10,000 each.

Winning the $200,000 first place prize in the Women’s RX Team competition was the duo of Semonica Duke and Latoya Roberts. Second place was taken by Tonnica Archer and Mellisa Stewart and they were presented with $150,000, while the third place pair of Sonya Inniss and Kesjia Abrigo received $100,000.

The Linden duo of Omissi Williams and Kellon Reid outhustled the opposition in the Men’s RX Team showdown to enhance their pockets with the top prize of $200,000. Anis Ade-Thomas and Mark was good enough for second and received $150,000, while the third place combo of Kelvin and Kishan Baul earned $100,000.

The fourth, fifth and sixth placed pairs of Paul Meusa/Thurston Pearce, Joshua Dendeo/Clint Atmosoerodjo (Suriname), Randolph Leitch/Timothy McAndrew were each presented with $50,000.

The top athlete in the Men’s Masters segment was Masibma Williams ($50,000) followed by Leon Benjamin ($30,000), Beenie Persaud ($25,000), Satya Kishun ($10,000) and Paul Chester-Junis ($10,000) in that order.

The organisers, Guyana Fitness Games is expressing thanks to the following sponsors for making this year’s event another success: Kares Engineering, Kares Crossfit, Lotus Hardware, Lucozade, Icool Water, Mackeson, Berkenstock Guyana, The Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Fitness Express, Genesis Fitness Gym.

The events contested in the various categories are as follows:

Event 1 – Part A: Complete- Time cap 1 minute

Deadlift Sprint – 8-4-2-1 – Scaled Women 95-135-155-185: Scaled Men 135- 185-225-275

Teams Women 135-155-185-205: Teams Men 185-225-275-315

Part B: Max REP Deadlift in 1 minute Scaled Women 185: Scaled Men 275:Women RX:

205 Men RX 315

Event 2 Scaled MEN and Women – Complete – Time Cap 12 Minutes – 200 Single Skips – 21-15-9. Calorie Row; Thrusters 65lb/95lb

Burpee Broad Jumps

Event 2 Teams: Complete – Time Cap 12 Minutes

200 Double Under (Both Athletes must complete 200 each before moving on) 21- 15- 9

Calorie Row – Overhead Squat 65lb/95lb

Burpee Broad Jump – *One team member must be holding their respective weighted barbell in the OH squat position for reps to count.

Event 3 Scaled Men: 25 Toes to Bar – OH Walking Lunge 45lbs Plate – 25 Barbell Cleans 95lbs – OH Walking Lunge 45lbs PLATE – 50 Box Jumps 24’ – OH Walking Lunge 45lbs Plate.

Event 3 Scaled Women: 50 Hanging Knee Raise – OH Walking Lunge 25lbs Plate – 25 Barbell Cleans 65lbs – OH Walking Lunge 25lbs Plate – 50 Box Jumps 20’ – OH Walking Lunge 25lbs Plate.

Event 3 Teams: 55 Box Jumps (1 at a time) – Partner Carry – Must Alternate Partners

44 T2B (1 at a time) – Partner Carry – Must Alternate Partners – 33 Bag Cleans (1 at a time) 100lb/150lb – Partner Carry – Must Alternate Partners – 22 Bar Muscle ups (1 at a time) Women Chin Overs – Partner Carry – Must Alternate Partners – 11 Snatches (1 at a time) 95lbs/135lb Run To Finish Line.