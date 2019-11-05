Guyana Jaguars depart for the 2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Competition

Latest update November 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Jaguars Cricket team departed Guyana at dawn yesterday to compete for the 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup title.
Playing in the Group ‘B’ segment of the competition, their first match begins on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.
The Guyana Jaguars feature the following players:
1. Tagenarine Chanderpaul
2. Chandrapaul Hemraj
3. Leon Johnson (Captain)
4. Christopher Barnwell
5. Raymon Reifer
6. Anthony Bramble
7. Gudakesh Motie
8. Veerasammy Permaul
9. Clinton Pestano
10. Ronsford Beaton
11. Nial Smith
12. Jonathan Foo
13. Kemol Savory
14. Ramaal Lewis
Esuan Crandon –Head Coach
Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Assistant Coach
Neil Barry – Physiotherapist/ Strength & Conditioner
According to the release from the Guyana Cricket Board, Romario Shepherd may return to the squad after West Indies ODI duties against Afghanistan.
