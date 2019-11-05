Guyana Jaguars depart for the 2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Competition

The Guyana Jaguars Cricket team departed Guyana at dawn yesterday to compete for the 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup title.

Playing in the Group ‘B’ segment of the competition, their first match begins on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The Guyana Jaguars feature the following players:

1. Tagenarine Chanderpaul

2. Chandrapaul Hemraj

3. Leon Johnson (Captain)

4. Christopher Barnwell

5. Raymon Reifer

6. Anthony Bramble

7. Gudakesh Motie

8. Veerasammy Permaul

9. Clinton Pestano

10. Ronsford Beaton

11. Nial Smith

12. Jonathan Foo

13. Kemol Savory

14. Ramaal Lewis

Esuan Crandon –Head Coach

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Assistant Coach

Neil Barry – Physiotherapist/ Strength & Conditioner

According to the release from the Guyana Cricket Board, Romario Shepherd may return to the squad after West Indies ODI duties against Afghanistan.