GRFU/Banks DIH Rugby Sevens Three wins for GDF on Sunday

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) won three matches when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Banks DIH sponsored Rugby 7s tournament continued at the National Park Athletics Track on Sunday last, while Panthers won one.

GDF pipped Caribs 14-12 in the first match of the afternoon but still found energy to thump the developing Police Falcons side 19-5. The army men then staved off a strong challenge from Panthers to win 19-15. Panthers defeated Police Falcons in the final match of the day.

This tournament is being used by the GRFU to prepare players for the Goodwill series against French Guiana. The Goodwill series will run from December 13-15 and will feature Guyana scrumming with French Guiana in the under-16, under-19 and men’s and women’s open.

In February this year, Guyana hosted French Guiana for the first time in this Goodwill rugby exchange programme that was initiated in 2017. At the Police Sports ground, Guyana had won the boys’ under-17 and under-19 along with the men’s open matches but the women open team lost to their French speaking counterparts.