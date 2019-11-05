GRFU/Banks DIH Rugby Sevens Three wins for GDF on Sunday

Latest update November 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) won three matches when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Banks DIH sponsored Rugby 7s tournament continued at the National Park Athletics Track on Sunday last, while Panthers won one.
GDF pipped Caribs 14-12 in the first match of the afternoon but still found energy to thump the developing Police Falcons side 19-5. The army men then staved off a strong challenge from Panthers to win 19-15. Panthers defeated Police Falcons in the final match of the day.
This tournament is being used by the GRFU to prepare players for the Goodwill series against French Guiana. The Goodwill series will run from December 13-15 and will feature Guyana scrumming with French Guiana in the under-16, under-19 and men’s and women’s open.
In February this year, Guyana hosted French Guiana for the first time in this Goodwill rugby exchange programme that was initiated in 2017. At the Police Sports ground, Guyana had won the boys’ under-17 and under-19 along with the men’s open matches but the women open team lost to their French speaking counterparts.
Nov 05, 2019The Guyana Jaguars Cricket team departed Guyana at dawn yesterday to compete for the 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup title. Playing in the Group ‘B’ segment of the competition, their...
Nov 05, 2019
Nov 05, 2019
Nov 05, 2019
Nov 05, 2019
Nov 05, 2019
Dr. Mark Kirton is the consultant to the APNU election campaign. Mark and I have been friends for more than forty years.... more
Guyanese are excited about first oil happening for Christmas. But they should remind themselves about the pre-contracts... more
HAB International (HAB IT) is a household name to many Guyanese, both in Guyana and the United States. This is due to the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]