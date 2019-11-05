GHB Junior Indoor Hockey Championships Sunshine Snacks, Farfan & Mendes and Simco Engineering sponsor event

The sixth Annual Junior Indoor Hockey Championships hits off tomorrow and will conclude this Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue. More than 100 children are expected to participate in the five-day event in categories ranging from under-10 to under-21.

Simco Engineering Inc. is the sponsor for the Mixed Under-10. The GCC Thunderbolts are the defending champions and will be challenged once again by last year’s runners-up Saints as well as the Underdogs, Panthers, YMCA Old Fort and Hikers.

The Under-13 Mixed competition is split into two groups with defending champions Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Scalpels and runners-up SHC Scorchers both appearing in pool A. The GCC Eagles and Hikers round out the pool. Group B features the GCC Falcons along with the SHC Snipers and SHC Samurai.

Farfan & Mendes Ltd are the sponsors of the boys’ and girls’ under-16 competitions. The girls division sees defending champions GBTI GCC Spartans take on SHC Supreme, SHC Sensations, YMCA Old Fort and the GCC Her-ricanes. The boys competition will see a battle among the GCC War Dogs, SHC shockwave, SHC Silencers, YMCA Old Fort and defending champions St Joseph’s Warriors.

The senior Division is sponsored once again by Sunshine Snacks and features both girls and boys under-21teams. YMCA Old Fort are the defending champions in the ladies division but will face tough opposition in the GBTI GCC Spartans and Saints. On the boys’ side, the GCC Pitbulls hope to retain their crown against Saints and YMCA Old Fort.

Matches begin at 17:00hrs each week day with the weekend matches beginning at 10:00hrs and 12:00hrs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Sunshine Snacks under-21 competitions and the Farfan & Mendes under-16 competitions will begin during the week and conclude on Sunday, while the Simco Engineering under-10 and the Sunshine Snacks under-13 will run off on Saturday.