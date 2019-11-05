Crackdown on abuse of police vehicles… Sirens must only be used in cases of emergency

– adherence to speed limits, respective lanes a must… even while performing escort duties – Traffic Chief

Police ranks are being warned to stop the abuse of the force’s vehicles.

This comes on the heels of a deadly smashup weeks ago involving a police car which left five dead.

On Saturday, Traffic Chief Linden Isles sounded the warning loudly at a special seminar held for drivers from the 10 regional divisions.

The ranks also included drivers from the Eve Leary headquarters, with the session taking place at the nearby Officers’ Training Centre.

According to the police, the seminar was in keeping with President David Granger’s call for a thorough assessment of how the fatal accident occurred at Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The accident involved a police vehicle with siren and a private car.

Isles instructed the drivers that siren must be used only in cases of emergency and not for ordinary duties or simply traversing as “abuse may cause the public to become dismissive”.

It was pointed out that reports of police abusing sirens and forcing other drivers off the roadways are common. This, he said, must cease immediately, as drivers of the Guyana Police Force are to adhere to speed limits and remain in their respective lane, even while performing escort duties.

Speed is the leading cause of road fatalities in the country, but still, police are always speeding, which the Traffic Chief attributed to lateness.

He reminded the drivers that they are required to report 15 minutes before the actual time of duty and in doing so, there would be no need for speed.

In some exceptional cases, he advised that it is better to arrive late, than not at all.

“Police are not above the law,” he cautioned, “speed limits are erected throughout the country and force drivers must set the example for the public to follow.”

He emphasised that the seminar seeks to caution them about what is expected of them.

They all have a responsibility to safeguard the image of the force.

He also revealed that the force is currently developing new and advanced driving programmes to enhance ranks’ skill in areas of remedial, tactical and escort driving.

Police drivers will operate as defensive drivers – drivers who are found to be inadequate will be reassigned.

Taking control of the little things will prevent escalations, Isles explained. He also spoke about the issue of traffic breaches being committed in view of police patrols and ranks on or off duty, where no action is being taken.

“I receive reports of ‘blue lights’ and we have patrols on the roads, they don’t see ‘blue lights’? That’s a violation, you don’t have to be a traffic rank or on duty to take action…”

Ranks who are culpable will be charged for neglect of duty, he cautioned.

The Traffic Chief also reminded the drivers of the importance of using vehicle logbooks to record their movements when using the force’s vehicles, and any defects to ensure adequate maintenance of the vehicle.

They were also informed of the administration’s intention to create a best driver award for force drivers, as the incentive will help to motivate them to drive more responsibly.

Isles will soon be hosting a seminar with drivers of emergency vehicles to inform them of the new stance of the police force.