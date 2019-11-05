Authorities block importation of Romaine Lettuce over E.coli threat

Latest update November 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has advised importers of Romaine Lettuce of a temporary restriction on the commodity.
“The institute will not be issuing import permits and will be recalling all permits issued within the past three months for Romaine Lettuce owing to the outbreak of E.coli.”
Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium commonly found in the gut of warm-blooded organisms. Most strains of E. coli are not harmful but are part of the healthful bacterial flora in the human gut. However, some types can cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes vomiting.
“The restriction will be removed when Guyana is notified by the United States of America FDA that there is no threat to the Romaine Lettuce.”
