V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at Regional Super 50 Cup

Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM
As part of its corporate responsibility, V Net Communications continues to support local Sportspersons.
At a simple ceremony held on Saturday last at the entity’s Delph Street, Campbellville location, V Net Communications Chief Executive Officer, Safraz Sheriffudeen presented a cheque to Essequibo wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory, who has been selected on the Guyana Jaguars squad for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super 50.
Sheriffideen extended congratulations to Savory and wished him well. He urged the young Essequibian to remain focus and put his best foot forward. Sheriffudeen noted that Savory’s hard work has paid off, adding that his elevation will serve as a motivation to other young cricketers.
He urged Savory to strive for excellence and stated that this is just the first step of many achievements to come. Savory expressed gratitude to Sheriffudeen and said he will try his best to make the nation proud.
Savory, who hails from East Bank Essequibo, was one of the leading batsmen in the recently concluded Jaguars 50-over franchise league and has represented Guyana at the U19 level. He also plays for V Net Vipers. The Regional Super 50 commences on November 6 in St. Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago.
