Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at Regional Super 50 Cup

Nov 04, 2019 Sports 0

Kemol – Kemol Savory (right) accepts the cheque from V Net Communications CEO Safraz Sheriffudeen.

As part of its corporate responsibility, V Net Communications continues to support local Sportspersons.
At a simple ceremony held on Saturday last at the entity’s Delph Street, Campbellville location, V Net Communications Chief Executive Officer, Safraz Sheriffudeen presented a cheque to Essequibo wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory, who has been selected on the Guyana Jaguars squad for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super 50.
Sheriffideen extended congratulations to Savory and wished him well. He urged the young Essequibian to remain focus and put his best foot forward. Sheriffudeen noted that Savory’s hard work has paid off, adding that his elevation will serve as a motivation to other young cricketers.
He urged Savory to strive for excellence and stated that this is just the first step of many achievements to come. Savory expressed gratitude to Sheriffudeen and said he will try his best to make the nation proud.
Savory, who hails from East Bank Essequibo, was one of the leading batsmen in the recently concluded Jaguars 50-over franchise league and has represented Guyana at the U19 level. He also plays for V Net Vipers. The Regional Super 50 commences on November 6 in St. Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA forward’

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA...

Nov 04, 2019

Georgetown: – Former FIFA Referee Otis James has been elected President of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) following the hosting of an Extraordinary General Meeting Saturday morning...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal...

Nov 04, 2019

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Nov 04, 2019

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs as US based Boxers suffer mixed fortunes

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs...

Nov 04, 2019

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at South Dakota

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at...

Nov 04, 2019

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at Regional Super 50 Cup

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at...

Nov 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019